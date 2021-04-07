Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $2.84 Million in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of EDTXU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

