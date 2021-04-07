Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

