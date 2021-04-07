Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNRHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000.

SNRHU stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

