FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of FE opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

