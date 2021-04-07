Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $622.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.13. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

