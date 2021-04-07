BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
DSU stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.