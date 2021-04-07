Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE EFT opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $882,580.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

