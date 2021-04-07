Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of CHW opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.