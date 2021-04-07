Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of CHW opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
