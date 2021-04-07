Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

