Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,635 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

