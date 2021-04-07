2,215 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.