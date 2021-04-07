Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAXN stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.