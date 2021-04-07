Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.21. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 27,354 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

