NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.26 and traded as high as C$2.49. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 639,589 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$532.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

