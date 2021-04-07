OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.06

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.06 and traded as high as $52.21. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 1,582 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

