Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.11. Vaso shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 387,401 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 3.26.

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

