Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.75

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.75 and traded as high as $79.57. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 47,036 shares trading hands.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

