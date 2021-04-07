Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

