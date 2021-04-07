Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.