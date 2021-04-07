Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.17. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $107.09 and a 52-week high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.