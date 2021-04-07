Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $277.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.16.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

