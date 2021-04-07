Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $157.32 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,390,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646,925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.72% of Umpqua worth $157,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

UMPQ opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

