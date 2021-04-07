Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,497 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280,489 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,834 over the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.