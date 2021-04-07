UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $155,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $29,204,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $373.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.26. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.01 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 154.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

