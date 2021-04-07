UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 242.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $144,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 113.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 136,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

NYSE ATUS opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.62 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

