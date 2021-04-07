Eaton Vance Management Has $50.66 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 310.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $50,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.