Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $49,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

