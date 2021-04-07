Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $63,730.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012267 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

