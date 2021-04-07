Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

