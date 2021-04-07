Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 7,129 ($93.14) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market cap of £10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,991.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,057.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.