ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 587.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $62,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $133,527,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS stock opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.34 and a 200-day moving average of $343.98. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.21 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,228 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

