Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 993,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $59,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after buying an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

