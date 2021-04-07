National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.43

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.43 and traded as high as $103.78. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $102.88, with a volume of 39,176 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $717.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

