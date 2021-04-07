SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares Down 1.5%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 19,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 256,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

In related news, CEO Munish Varma purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navneet Govil purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp 2.

