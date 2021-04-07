CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

CHHHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of CareRx in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CareRx from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get CareRx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.