PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Up 0.6%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 10,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 58,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

