Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $3.25. Hill International shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 245,541 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Hill International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill International by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 637,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

