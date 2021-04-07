Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

