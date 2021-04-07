Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

