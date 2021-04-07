BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
