Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.11.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
