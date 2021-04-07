BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:BKT opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
About BlackRock Income Trust
See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.