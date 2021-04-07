Eaton Vance Management Purchases 5,782 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $69,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.