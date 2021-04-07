Eaton Vance Management Purchases 5,782 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $69,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.