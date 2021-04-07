Scge Management L.P. Has $356.98 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,605,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $356,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.30 and a fifty-two week high of $249.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

