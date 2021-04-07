Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of ADM opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.