HAPI (HAPI) Achieves Market Cap of $10.96 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $139.12 or 0.00247175 BTC on popular exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00261509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00719966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,802.57 or 0.99148373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00667505 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

