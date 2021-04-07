Nimiq Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $82.24 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,281.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,961.75 or 0.03485588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00385477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01086441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00457573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00421031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00031117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00294405 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,257,186,900 coins and its circulating supply is 7,595,686,900 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

