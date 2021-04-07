Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,281.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,961.75 or 0.03485588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00385477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01086441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00457573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00421031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00031117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00294405 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

