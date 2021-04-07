FantasyGold Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $313,524.58 and $7.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00261509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00719966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,802.57 or 0.99148373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00667505 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

